BLOG: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A small police department in the Kansas City area lost one of its own on Monday.

The Fairway Police Department announced that Ofc. Jonah Oswald, a four-year veteran in the force, died from injuries he sustained Sunday after he responded to a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Lenexa and ended in Mission.

He was 29 years old.

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect,” Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo said in a statement released Monday night. “Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.”

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly released a statement honoring Oswald.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and Fairway Police Department colleagues of Officer Jonah Oswald on what is a very sad day in Johnson County. We are grateful for the law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions who responded on scene. It is important to remember that the members of our law enforcement community - our mothers, brothers, fathers and sisters - put their lives at risk to serve and protect our community every day. Days like yesterday remind us that it is up to all of us to work together with law enforcement to build a safer community. We have a deep appreciation for all first responders, and are proud of those who served during yesterday’s incident, including our own county 9-1-1 dispatch and MED-ACT employees who assisted with the response.”

First responding agencies from across the area offered their condolences to Oswald’s family and the department after learning of his passing.

Tonight, we are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Officer Oswald. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Fairway PD family, and his city which he served. Posted by Prairie Village Police Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

We are so sorry to hear that Fairway, KS Police Officer Jonah Oswald has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty.



Keep his family, friends & members of the Fairway PD in your prayers. Our hearts go out to all who knew Officer Oswald. 💙 pic.twitter.com/u6B6deKcTJ — Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) August 8, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Jonah Oswald, and our brothers and sisters at the Fairway Police Department during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Qcn86pB0JV — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) August 8, 2023

Update: Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, 29 years of age, has died as a result of injuries sustained in yesterday’s... Posted by Miami County, Kansas Sheriff on Sunday, August 6, 2023

We send our sincerest condolences to the family of Officer Jonah Oswald, and the entire Fairway Police Department and Fairway community. #RIP #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/2pZX99E6dI — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) August 8, 2023

From all of us at FBI Kansas City, our hearts are with the Fairway, Kansas Police Department and the family and friends of Police Officer Jonah Oswald this evening. #EOW #LODD pic.twitter.com/oxyz4iNqNn — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) August 8, 2023

Update: Twenty-nine year old Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, who was shot on Sunday, has died. Officer Oswald... Posted by Wamego Police Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

