BLOG: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries

A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a stolen vehicle scene in Mission on Aug. 6, 2023.(Andrew Tran, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A small police department in the Kansas City area lost one of its own on Monday.

The Fairway Police Department announced that Ofc. Jonah Oswald, a four-year veteran in the force, died from injuries he sustained Sunday after he responded to a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Lenexa and ended in Mission.

He was 29 years old.

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect,” Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo said in a statement released Monday night. “Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.”

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly released a statement honoring Oswald.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and Fairway Police Department colleagues of Officer Jonah Oswald on what is a very sad day in Johnson County. We are grateful for the law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions who responded on scene. It is important to remember that the members of our law enforcement community - our mothers, brothers, fathers and sisters - put their lives at risk to serve and protect our community every day. Days like yesterday remind us that it is up to all of us to work together with law enforcement to build a safer community. We have a deep appreciation for all first responders, and are proud of those who served during yesterday’s incident, including our own county 9-1-1 dispatch and MED-ACT employees who assisted with the response.”

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly

First responding agencies from across the area offered their condolences to Oswald’s family and the department after learning of his passing.

Tonight, we are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Officer Oswald. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Fairway PD family, and his city which he served.

Posted by Prairie Village Police Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

Update: Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, 29 years of age, has died as a result of injuries sustained in yesterday’s...

Posted by Miami County, Kansas Sheriff on Sunday, August 6, 2023

https://conta.cc/3QpHVMJ

Posted by City of Fairway, KS on Monday, August 7, 2023

Update: Twenty-nine year old Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, who was shot on Sunday, has died. Officer Oswald...

Posted by Wamego Police Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

