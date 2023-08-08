Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Drinking water could help with weight loss

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In today’s Aging and Style, a new study finds no link between depression, anxiety and cancer.

Researchers in Europe tracked more than 300,000 adults. They found no connection between mental health disorders and most kinds of cancers during a follow-up of up to 26 years. The Journal of the American Cancer Society did the study.

People with Type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk for hospital stays for a wide range of medical conditions. New research showed that risk increases with age. Scientists in Hong Kong also said for people diagnosed at a young age, mental health disorders are the biggest contributing factor.

And a school-based program that promotes drinking water is showing promise against weight gain. The “Water first program” was put on in the San Francisco area. Results from it show a drop of a little more than 3 percent in the prevalence of overweight students. And, that’s after one school year.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

