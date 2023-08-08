Aging & Style
Acquaintance of Andrea Cothran says Tennessee woman was on the run

By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - An acquaintance of Andrea Cothran, one of the suspects in the shooting Sunday morning in Johnson County that killed a Fairway police officer, said she was on the run.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, lives in Cothran’s hometown, Goodlettsville, Tennessee. When she heard the news about what happened involving Cothran, she said she wasn’t surprised.

“We started looking into what happened, and we were like, ‘Oh, that’s no surprise,” the woman told KCTV5. “From my understanding, she was on the run from here.”

The woman said she is saddened about what happened and is keeping Ofc. John Oswald’s family in her thoughts and prayers.

“I’m sorry for the loss of the officer, I really am,” the woman said. “I wish that wouldn’t have happened; that’s horrible. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Cothran’s first court appearance was Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft, and reckless driving.

She, along with 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, were involved in the suspected car theft incident.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

ALSO READ: Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department, and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers, Ofc. Jonah Oswald was struck. Oswald, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

WATCH: KC-area police escort fallen Fairway officer to funeral home

Marshall was also shot and declared dead on Sunday.

Johnson County DA Steve Howe is asking for patience as they work through a very complicated crime scene and investigation.

“Our office is working hour by hour with the investigators to come up with some more facts to make determinations of whether any other charges would be warranted,” Howe said.

Howe said right now, just like the rest of the community, he’s shocked and heartbroken.

“We try to stay focused on our job and not be objective and make our decisions not based on emotion but based on facts and the law,” Howe said.

Howe said this is the third officer who has died while he’s been in office.

