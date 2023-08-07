Truck fire closes part of busy Kansas City interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A fire on a tractor trailer sent smoke billowing into the air during the end of the Monday morning commute.

The Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department said the truck started burning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 18th Street Expressway exit. The fire closed the two right lanes of the interstate as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Traffic from 18th Street to westbound I-70 were also closed for a time.

The department said the fire did not cause any injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the fire.

Crews have since moved the truck off the highway and the interstate lanes returned to normal.

