Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Three Kansas City-area WIC agencies awarded for breastfeeding peer support programs

The awards were announced as a part of USDA’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week, which took place...
The awards were announced as a part of USDA’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week, which took place August 1-7 this year.(PRNewswire)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three KC-area WIC agencies received national recognition from the USDA for their “exemplary efforts in supporting breastfeeding WIC mothers,” the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) announced Monday.

There are three possible levels of recognition– Gold, Premiere and Elite– that are awarded for four-year periods. The Carroll County Health Department WIC and University Health WIC each received Gold WIC Breastfeeding Awards of Excellence. The Saline County Health Department WIC received the Premiere WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence.

The awards were announced as a part of USDA’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week, which took place August 1-7 this year.

The DHSS says these programs are important because “many mothers find success in breastfeeding through education and support from breastfeeding peer counselors and lactation consultants, and providing these resources to mothers is a crucial part of Missouri WIC.”

To be eligible for the honor, WIC agencies must have a peer counseling program available for at least a year and meet the requirements of the WIC Breastfeeding Model for Peer Counseling.

“Breastfeeding has been shown to improve the lives of infants and children as they grow, and breastfeeding support is an important part of WIC,” said Cheryl Kennedy, USDA Food and Nutrition Service regional administrator. “These awards celebrate the impressive work done by local breastfeeding peer counselors in guiding women as they progress through their breastfeeding journeys

With the addition of the three KC-area agencies and two others from across the state, Missouri now has 15 total WIC agencies with USDA awards.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Judge maintains $3m bond, law enforcement to search Missouri River for additional evidence in Haslett case
A tenant jumped from the second floor balcony of an apartment fire on E. 42nd Street on Monday.
Tenant taken to hospital after jumping from apartment fire
This undated picture shows Kansas City, Mo. Police Officer Tyler Moss before he retired from...
Kansas City police officer, shot in the head while on duty, retires from department