Three Kansas City-area WIC agencies awarded for breastfeeding peer support programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three KC-area WIC agencies received national recognition from the USDA for their “exemplary efforts in supporting breastfeeding WIC mothers,” the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) announced Monday.

There are three possible levels of recognition– Gold, Premiere and Elite– that are awarded for four-year periods. The Carroll County Health Department WIC and University Health WIC each received Gold WIC Breastfeeding Awards of Excellence. The Saline County Health Department WIC received the Premiere WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence.

The awards were announced as a part of USDA’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week, which took place August 1-7 this year.

The DHSS says these programs are important because “many mothers find success in breastfeeding through education and support from breastfeeding peer counselors and lactation consultants, and providing these resources to mothers is a crucial part of Missouri WIC.”

To be eligible for the honor, WIC agencies must have a peer counseling program available for at least a year and meet the requirements of the WIC Breastfeeding Model for Peer Counseling.

“Breastfeeding has been shown to improve the lives of infants and children as they grow, and breastfeeding support is an important part of WIC,” said Cheryl Kennedy, USDA Food and Nutrition Service regional administrator. “These awards celebrate the impressive work done by local breastfeeding peer counselors in guiding women as they progress through their breastfeeding journeys

With the addition of the three KC-area agencies and two others from across the state, Missouri now has 15 total WIC agencies with USDA awards.

