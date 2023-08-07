Tenant taken to hospital after jumping from apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tenant who jumped from a second-floor balcony during an apartment fire was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department said it responded to the report of an apartment fire at 10608 E. 42nd Street at 1:35 p.m. Monday. When the first crew arrived on scene, heavy smoke was showing from the second floor and crews immediately started an aggressive interior attack.

Before firefighters arrived, KCFD said one tenant jumped from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the structure. That tenant was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was alert and oriented according to KCFD.

BREAKING NEWS🚨: Kansas City Firefighters and Raytown Firefighters are responding to an an apartment fire off of E. 42nd street. The fire appeared to be in building 10620 but is now under control. pic.twitter.com/trdukGDsfT — Alex Love (@AlexKCTV5) August 7, 2023

A second occupant was evaluated by medical personnel for smoke inhalation but refused further treatment.

KCFD requested KCPD Bomb and Arson to assist in an investigation and Red Cross has been ordered for multiple occupants. KCFD said four apartments were affected, one by smoke and fire and three from smoke.

No firefighter injuries were reprted.

