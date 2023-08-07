Aging & Style
Teen dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A highway shooting Sunday night left a teen dead and a man injured.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported that police found a car stopped on northbound U.S. 71 Highway just south of 22nd Street after 11 p.m. and found two shooting victims.

Officers stated that a teen was shot and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Law enforcement also reported that a man was shot and listed in critical condition.

ALSO READ: Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect

Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after someone in another vehicle fired at them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

