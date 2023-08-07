Aging & Style
Ottawa police investigating death of man found near E. 4th Street

Officers with the Ottawa Police Department have opened a death investigation after a...
Officers with the Ottawa Police Department have opened a death investigation after a 44-year-old man died Saturday.(WALB)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Ottawa Police Department are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man from Ottawa after he was found unresponsive near the 300 block of E. 4th St in Ottawa, Kansas Saturday.

Upon arrival, the officers gave the man two doses of Naloxone and attempted to perform life-saving measures. The man was then transported to Advent Heath Ottawa where he later died.

The cause of death is still unknown, but the Franklin County Coroner has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the Ottawa police later executed a search warrant and recovered drugs and paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information to aid in the investigation should call the Ottawa Police Department Detective Unit at (785) 242-2561 Ext. 7432 and speak to Sgt. Aaron Procaccini.

To report anonymous drug information please call DEU at (785) 242-2561 Ext. 4DEU (4338) or sumit tips online here

