Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on downtown loop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist died Sunday night after crashing into a guardrail in the downtown loop.

The wreck closed down the ramp from I-670 to 71 Highway for about two hours after impact around 10:30 Sunday night.

Police said the driver was speeding when they were thrown from the motorcycle and landed on a grassy embankment. He was wearing a helmet but did not survive. EMT’s declared him dead on the scene.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.