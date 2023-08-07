Aging & Style
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on downtown loop
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist died Sunday night after crashing into a guardrail in the downtown loop.

The wreck closed down the ramp from I-670 to 71 Highway for about two hours after impact around 10:30 Sunday night.

Police said the driver was speeding when they were thrown from the motorcycle and landed on a grassy embankment. He was wearing a helmet but did not survive. EMT’s declared him dead on the scene.

