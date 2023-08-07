Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

More than $460K awarded to 67 KCK, Wyandotte County nonprofits

The annual fundraiser received a record number of applications this year with 93 project...
The annual fundraiser received a record number of applications this year with 93 project proposals focusing on physical activity, food and other subjects.(WLUC)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS have awarded $461,870 in 2023 Hollywood Casino Grants to 67 local nonprofits.

The funding will go toward a variety of projects including building a pickleball court at Emerson Park; adding playground equipment to St. John’s Park; fitness programs by Leavenworth Road Association and Vernon Multipurpose Center; a dance program with Turner Unified School District and KC Ballet; a food program by Mt. Carmel; and funding to back the annual Back-to-School Fair.

A full list of the recipients and dollar amount can be found here.

The annual fundraiser received a record number of applications this year with 93 project proposals focusing on physical activity, food and other subjects.

“The Hollywood Casino Grant received a record number of applications this year,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Angel Ferrara. “We were excited by the creative solutions and ideas across the community to help improve health outcomes across our community.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

Latest News

FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches
How to Handle Being Homesick at College
People in Daviess County's LGBTQ+ community attended the latest Fiscal Court meeting.
Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ leaders push for hate crime penalties