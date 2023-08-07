More than $460K awarded to 67 KCK, Wyandotte County nonprofits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS have awarded $461,870 in 2023 Hollywood Casino Grants to 67 local nonprofits.

The funding will go toward a variety of projects including building a pickleball court at Emerson Park; adding playground equipment to St. John’s Park; fitness programs by Leavenworth Road Association and Vernon Multipurpose Center; a dance program with Turner Unified School District and KC Ballet; a food program by Mt. Carmel; and funding to back the annual Back-to-School Fair.

A full list of the recipients and dollar amount can be found here.

The annual fundraiser received a record number of applications this year with 93 project proposals focusing on physical activity, food and other subjects.

“The Hollywood Casino Grant received a record number of applications this year,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Angel Ferrara. “We were excited by the creative solutions and ideas across the community to help improve health outcomes across our community.”

