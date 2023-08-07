Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after the driver refused to stop for officers.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri car owner has a memorable license plate, and it definitely caught the attention of police.

Officers tried to stop a car over the weekend for a violation, but the driver took off and tried to get away from police.

The officers noted that the vehicle had the vanity license plates “WE-HIGH.”

An officer with the Claycomo Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office eventually arrested the two people inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Fairway police officer fighting for life following shooting

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation and the two people arrested have not yet been charged with any crimes. The sheriff’s office did release a picture of the car’s license plate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

Latest News

Image of the Ladd School building provided by LocalCode KC
Minority, woman-owned company to turn abandoned school into ‘vibrant community asset’
Officers with the Ottawa Police Department have opened a death investigation after a...
Ottawa police investigating death of man found near E. 4th Street
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting