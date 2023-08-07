Minority, woman-owned company to turn abandoned school into ‘vibrant community asset’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A historic school building that has sat empty for over a decade is set to be renovated in response to the needs of its surrounding community.

The Ladd School was built in the Oak Park neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, in 1912. The school has three floors, over 85,000 square feet of space and sits on 3.6 acres of land. With an auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria and 19 classrooms, the building has plenty of potential for hosting community events and filling gaps in local services, yet it has sat empty since the school closed in 2010.

According to the Kansas City Public School’s website, “On March 29, 2022, KCPS sold the Ladd School site, 3640 Benton Blvd, to an affiliate of LocalCodeKC for a mixed-use development, with a focus on health, wellness and long-term community ownership of the site.”

LocalCode says Oak Park lacks adequate access to restaurants, meeting and event spaces, “Black-owned, Black-operated medical and health services” and other community assets– all of which the Ladd School Project will eventually provide.

Central City Economic Development Sales Tax Board has allocated over $53M towards 39 projects, including the Ladd School... Posted by Kansas City on Friday, August 4, 2023

The school’s classrooms will be converted into over 40 contemporary apartments with studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom options. The apartments will be mixed-income and “designed for Black professionals and their families to make Oak Park their home,” LocalCode says, because “you can’t be what you can’t see.”

In addition to the renovations made to the existing school building, around 30,000 square feet of new construction will be added to the property.

Part of this construction includes indoor and outdoor event spaces, a health and wellness center, retail and office spaces, and a restaurant/cafe.

LocalCode’s vision for Ladd is based on the company’s understanding of the community’s needs and of what is possible with the existing building and site.

Although the new apartments and amenities will have a contemporary design, a part of the project’s $79.6 million in funding comes from historical tax credits. This means the builders are obligated to preserve a certain amount of the Ladd School’s historical elements, including the building’s Jacobethan/Classical exterior design which will remain intact.

Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2023 with an estimated 18-month period needed to complete the entire project.

Starting 5-7 years after completion, local residents will be able to invest in the project, furthering LocalCode’s goal of providing community ownership opportunities.

More information about the project can be found on LocalCode KC’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.