Man convicted for role in 1987, long-unsolved Franklin County murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The death of Karla Delcour in 1987 left more questions than answers.

Now, 36 year later, a man has been found guilty for the long-unsolved murder.

Kirby King was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for his role in her murder, pleading guilty to manslaughter and felonious restraint in June.

Delcour was found on June 24, 1987, with her wrists bound and around her neck. Her death was ruled a homicide, and the investigation went cold until it reopened investigators reopened her case in 2018.

The reopened investigation concluded that Delcour was murdered on or around June 21, 1987.

Shortly after, in 2019, Kirby R. King was charged with second-degree murder for his role in the events that eventually led to Delcour’s death.

The Attorney General’s Office of Andrew Bailey assisted in the Cold Case Unit investigation.

“As Attorney General, I want to send the message that my office will persist in obtaining justice for victims, no matter how much time has elapsed since the crime was committed,” Bailey said. “I’m proud of the work my Cold Case Unit did in partnership with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney in this case to do just that.”

