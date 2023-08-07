Aging & Style
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears

By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating a stabbing turned homicide after one man was stabbed and killed near the area of east 20th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City.

Police confirmed a call was made around 5:46 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the area.

The Kansas City Streetcar was suspended due to track lanes being in the area of the scene.

KCPD confirms that the homicide does not directly involve the KC Streetcar.

An active investigation into the incident is ongoing.

At 8:17 p.m., police confirmed that Main Street has reopened and the KC Streetcar will restart once they are able.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

