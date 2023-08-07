Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas firefighters sent to Alaska to help battle wildfires around the state

Firefighters from Kansas head to Alaska to help battle wildfires near the Canadian border.
Firefighters from Kansas head to Alaska to help battle wildfires near the Canadian border.(Kansas Forest Service)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters from around Kansas have buckled up and suited out to help those in Alaska battle wildfires around the state.

Kansas Forest Service says that for the first time ever, the Kansas Fire Module assisted the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection with multiple fires in the state. The move continues to build on relationships forged in the off-season.

KFS said the mobilization marks the first time the team has been dispatched to Alaska and the first time Kansas cooperating fire departments have sent firefighters to the state. The roster includes five KFS staff members, three Garden City firefighters and three Olathe firefighters.

Officials noted that mobilization to wildfires in Alaska takes more planning and forethought. Assignments have limited logistical support and crews have been asked to divide and support multiple incidents.

KFS indicated that members from the Sunflower state will be centered around Tok, Alaska, to help with the Jan Lake and Mansfield Creek Fires.

The Service noted that part of the crew also staffs an Alaska engine and supports Helitak operations.

For more information about wildfires in Alaska, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

Latest News

Yellow employed over 30,000 across the United States
Overland Park based Yellow Trucking files bankruptcy, officially putting thousands out of work
Overland Park based Yellow Trucking files bankruptcy, officially putting thousands out of work
Overland Park based Yellow Trucking files bankruptcy, officially putting thousands out of work
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on downtown loop
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on downtown loop
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits a two-run home run against Kansas City Royals...
Stott, Schwarber and Castellanos homer to help Phillies down Royals 8-4
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on downtown loop
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail on downtown loop