Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ leaders push for hate crime penalties

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city’s LGBTQ Commission plans to push to increase penalties for crimes against people who identify as LGBTQ+.

Members of the commission sent a letter to the Kansas City Council Monday. The letter urges council members to pass an ordinance that would classify crimes against members of the LGBTQ community as hate crimes.

The commission says it’s an issue that needs more attention in Kansas City.

“Defining it and enforcing it is the only way we’ll eradicate anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in the Kansas City community,” Justice Horn, commission chair, posted.

The LGBTQ Commission pointed to the July murder of a 28-year-old gay man in New York. According to commissioners, the crime is considered a hate crime in New York, but it wouldn’t be classified as a hate crime in Kansas City because of different laws and ordinances.

The 17-year-old charged with stabbing the man to death is charged with murder as a hate crime and other crimes.

People convicted of hate crimes often face stiffer penalties than if the crime did not meet hate crime qualifications.

Horn said the LGBTQ+ Commission is scheduled to meet with members of the city council to discuss a hate crimes ordinance.

Commissioners are also meeting with advocates and members of the community to assess additional needs in the community.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

