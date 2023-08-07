Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Streetcar suspended due to stabbing-homicide

KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating a stabbing turned homicide after one man was stabbed and killed near the area of east 20th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City.

Police confirmed a call was made around 5:46 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the area.

The Kansas City Street Car is currently suspended due to track lanes being in the area of the scene.

KCPD confirms that the homicide does not directly involve the KC Street Car.

An active investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lenexa Police Department shut down Lamar Avenue and the surrounding area after a police...
Lenexa Shooting: Officer in hospital with critical injuries after shooting concludes police pursuit, suspect dead
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A slight risk is in place for all of our viewing area for a storm system that will bring...
FORECAST: Weather alert day for storm system with damaging winds and hail
Tasha Haefs is charged with first-degree murder for killing her 6-year-old son in February 2022.
Kansas City mother charged with killing son removed from court following outbursts
FILE — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick informed Jackson County Executive Frank White...
Missouri State Auditor investigating complaints over Jackson County assessment process

Latest News

A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip location...
Officer in critical condition after shooting
The Lenexa Police Department shut down Lamar Avenue and the surrounding area after a police...
Lenexa Shooting: Officer in hospital with critical injuries after shooting concludes police pursuit, suspect dead
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted it’s annual “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” in the...
Heart of America Hot Dog Festival fundraiser