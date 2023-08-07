Kansas City police officer, shot in the head while on duty, retires from department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A metro police officer, shot and injured in the line of duty, retires from the police department.

Tyler Moss officially retired due to a medical injury on July 26, 2023. The Kansas City Police Department honored Moss during a retirement ceremony Monday.

Moss joined KCPD in 2018. His retirement from public duty comes three years after he was shot and suffered a brain injury.

The shooting happened as he responded to a call about a man with a gun on July 2, 2020. The man started shooting at Moss and the other officers when they arrived near 31st and Van Brunt.

A bullet hit Moss near his right eye. He suffered a fractured skull, blood clots, and pneumonia. KCPD also said Moss was on a ventilator with a feeding tube for weeks after the shooting.

At the time, officers told his family that he had less that 1% chance to survive his injuries.

He spent months recovering at a rehab center outside of Kansas City. The department said his left side was severely impacted and he had to relearn how to walk and use his left arm and leg.

When he was strong enough Moss made the decision to return to the police force. He spent more than a year teaching and mentoring at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy before he decided to retire.

Even after his retirement from the department, Moss will continue to work at the department, He plans to begin a role as a professional staff employee with KCPD later this week.

Since his injury Moss has received the Distinguished Service Medal and the Purple Heart. He was also named the honoree for the 2022 Going the Distance Brain Injury Run.

