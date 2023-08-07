Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

K-State makes entry in opening Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.
(KY3)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NCAA College Football Coaches Poll by USA TODAY SPORTS was released on Monday ahead of college football season kickoff in the coming weeks.

Head coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats were ranked 17th. Kansas State signed the head coach to an 8-year contract in early May of this year.

The Wildcats look ahead to the upcoming season, fresh off of a Big 12 Championship. They were picked to finish second in this year’s Big 12 preseason media poll behind the Texas Longhorns.

READ MORE: Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll

Additionally Will Howard, Kobe Savage, Cooper Beebe, KT Leveston, Randen Plattner and Phillip Brooks were named to preseason award watchlists.

READ MORE: Local collegiate stars tabbed for award watchlists

Four other Big 12 schools, two of which are in their final years in the conference, made the top 25 as well. Texas (12) and TCU (16) came in ahead of the Wildcats with Oklahoma (19) and Texas Tech (24) to follow. The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs were ranked first. Recently announced future Big 12 member Utah came in ranked at 14.

Kansas State opened up its first week of 2023 preseason camp Wednesday morning. Kansas State hosts SEMO on September 2 at 6 p.m. to open up its season. Tickets can be purchased here.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:35 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits a two-run home run against Kansas City Royals...
Stott, Schwarber and Castellanos homer to help Phillies down Royals 8-4
Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner follows through after hitting a run-scoring double against...
Harper, Turner homer as Phillies snap Royals’ win streak
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16