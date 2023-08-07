Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Judges halt a Biden rule offering student debt relief for those alleging colleges misled them

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. A Biden administration rule aimed at making it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive at the colleges or universities where they enrolled was put on hold Monday, Aug. 7, by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN McGILL
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday halted a rule from President Joe Biden’s administration that could make it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for borrowers who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive.

At issue is a rule broadening existing policy ending the debt of students who borrowed money to attend colleges and universities that are determined to have misled them on matters such as whether their courses would actually prepare them for employment in their field or the likely salary they would earn upon obtaining a degree.

Career Colleges and Schools of Texas, an association of for-profit higher learning institutions, filed a lawsuit against the rule in February. Among its complaints was that the rules are so broad that they cover even unintentional actions by a college. They also said the rule unconstitutionally gives an executive branch agency, the Department of Education, what amounts to the power of a court in deciding whether to grant claims for debt relief.

Administration lawyers said relief granted by the department could be appealed in federal court.

The colleges asked a Texas-based federal judge to block the rule while the case plays out. The judge refused in a June ruling. But three 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Monday issued a brief order granting an injunction. The order said the panel would hear arguments in November.

The three judges on the panel in New Orleans are Edith Jones, nominated to the court by former President Ronald Reagan; and two nominees of former President Donald Trump, Stuart Kyle Duncan and Cory Wilson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO

Latest News

FILE - Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter...
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Thousands of flight cancellations, 1.1 million lose power as strong storms hit eastern US
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Megan Thee Stallion describes daily suffering after Tory Lanez shooting during rapper’s sentencing