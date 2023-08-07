Aging & Style
Judge maintains $3m bond, law enforcement to search Missouri River for additional evidence in Haslett case

FILE: Timothy Haslett, Jr. had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and...
FILE: Timothy Haslett, Jr. had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.(Excelsior Springs Police Department, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A State motion to increase the bond of Timothy Haslett was denied Monday after the Court ruled the previously-set $3 million bond was sufficient.

During the hearing, the State presented evidence indicating that Jaynie Crosdale, whose remains were identified by law enforcement in late July, was inside Haslett’s home prior to his arrest.

“Our office is committed (to) ensuring the defendant’s appearance in court and securing the safety of the victim in the present case, as well as that of the community,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said. “As such, a motion to increase the defendant’s bond was both appropriate and necessary.

“We respect and accept the ruling of the Court.”

Haslett remains in custody and will return to court on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

While an investigation of Crosdale’s death remains ongoing, Thompson said he and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Robert Sanders will accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday as they continue to search the Missouri River for additional evidence.

Haslett has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

“Our office will continue to pursue evidence quickly and aggressively in this matter,” Thompson said.

