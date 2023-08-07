Here is when the major school districts in the Kansas City area return to class.

FILE — Classes for students across the Kansas City area start for the upcoming academic year in...
FILE — Classes for students across the Kansas City area start for the upcoming academic year in the coming days.(KTTC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The summer is wrapping up, and it’s nearly time for the kids to return to class.

But not everyone in the Kansas City area will make their way back to bus stops and classrooms on the same day.

Below are a few of the major school districts and their first days of school:

Tuesday, Aug. 15
  • Shawnee Mission Public Schools (Grades 1-7, 9 and 12)
Wednesday, Aug. 16
  • Blue Valley Schools (All grades)
  • Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Grades K-5, 6 and 9)
  • Shawnee Mission Public Schools (Grades 8, 10-11)
  • USD 232 (Grades K-6, 9)
Thursday, Aug. 17
  • Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Grades 7-8, 10-12)
  • Shawnee Mission Public Schools (Pre-K & Kindergarten)
  • USD 232 (Grades 7-8, 10-12)
Monday, Aug. 21
  • Belton School District (All grades)
  • Independence School District (All grades)
  • Kansas City Public Schools (All grades)
  • Park Hill School District (All grades)

Tuesday, Aug. 22
  • Blue Springs School District (All grades)
  • North Kansas City Schools (All grades)
  • Platte County School District (All grades)
Wednesday, Aug. 23
  • Liberty Public Schools (All grades)
Thursday, Aug. 24
  • Grandview School District (All grades)
  • Lee’s Summit R-7 School District (All grades)
  • Raytown Quality Schools (All grades)

