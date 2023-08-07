Aging & Style
FORECAST: Stray shower tonight and Monday morning, weather alert for Wednesday

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
An area of low pressure that is centered over Iowa will slowly push south and east this evening sending a few showers through the area. A stray shower can’t be ruled out early Monday but most areas south of 36 Highway should be dry. Clouds will gradually clear Monday keeping temperatures much cooler than normal for this time of year. Tuesday will feature a slight chance of rain otherwise another pleasant day before the humidity starts to creep back up. Our next weather alert is for Wednesday with the chance for strong to severe storms to return. Right now timing and track of this next system are still being ironed out. After that system exits temperatures should continue to stay below normal through the upcoming weekend.

