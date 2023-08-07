FORECAST: Pleasant skies Monday before another severe weather threat in the next 24 to 48 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, high pressure mainly develops throughout the central plains, which are often significant shower and storm activity to the south and east. Partly sunny to mostly clear skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds out of the northwest will be between 5 mph and 15 mph. No need for umbrellas today and it seems to be comfortable enough to wear jeans. The UV rays will be high today with a burn time between 40 minutes and 45 minutes.

As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, an area of low pressure surges out of North Texas, and high pressure, mainly to the western central plains, begins to depreciate. This will allow an opportunity for isolated thunderstorms to develop Tuesday and with minor instability to the forecast, isolated, severe storms cannot be ruled out. The rain chance overall is rather low but within that low chance, we have a threat for severe storms.

Severe Weather Impacts (KCTV 5)

Wednesday becomes much more active with low pressure that develops quickly out of New Mexico and Colorado and transfers into the Central Plains. This low will tap into that moisture and instability from Texas and with vertical sheer expecting to lift this energy into the atmosphere, or severe weather activity becomes higher. A slight risk for severe storms takes over the metro and transitions south and east for Wednesday. The timing of this looks to be very early in the morning ranging between 1 and 4 a.m. The type of severe weather activity we may see is still up in the air due to the uncertainty of what we call diurnal heating. This type of heating occurs when the surface of the Earth absorbs the heat from the previous day and allows it to escape overnight, which keeps the overnight rather warm. If we have significant diurnal heating, this will lead to mixing in the atmosphere, which will then lead to better chances for severe storm activity. This will be something that we monitor very close throughout the next 12 to 24 hours.

Severe Weather Impacts (KCTV 5)

Another round of potential storms is likely with the weak front on Friday. Severe weather is not confident quite yet in our distant forecast manholes, but I would expect an opportunity for scattered storms Friday late afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures are expected to peak around the middle 80s that day which could lead to warm air lift and the mixing of the atmosphere. Temperatures then fall slightly into the weekend to the lower 80s and then begin to rebound back to the middle and upper 80s by the middle of next week.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.