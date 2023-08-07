FORECAST: Cool and comfortable Monday evening setting up Wednesday morning storms

Pleasant weather to end this Monday as temperatures return to the low 70s by midnight. We could see a passing shower or two overnight into early Tuesday, otherwise it should be a fairly dry day. Our next weather alert is for Wednesday as a cluster of thunderstorms could develop out of eastern Colorado and western Kansas. This line or cluster will continue pushing east Tuesday night before reaching eastern Kansas and western Missouri after sunrise on Wednesday.

These storms could bring the threat of damaging wind gusts. large hail, and a brief spinup. Tornado threat is fairly low, but cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain from these storms could also pose an isolated flash flooding risk. After these storms pass temperatures will get stuck in the 70s for much of the day. We should catch a break in the rainfall Thursday before our next cold front arrives Friday. This will trigger a few more storms as it passes, keeping temperatures below normal into the weekend.

