Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car chase turned shoot-out has a Fairway police officer fighting for their life in the hospital.

A male suspect is dead and a female suspect is in custody.

A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip at 95th and I-35 Sunday morning, then ended about 8.5 miles north at another QuikTrip at Lamar Avenue and I-35. The police said the two suspects were in a stolen car when they hit a police vehicle.

Lenexa Police spokesperson Danny Chavez, “It doesn’t matter the type of call, the nature of the call, anytime that there are shots fired, it’s a very tragic thing.”

Police said the suspects headed inside and the shooting started from both the suspects and the police.

“We wish people would just follow the law, but we have a duty, we understand fully the dangers that may lay ahead in this job,” said Chavez. “It’s frustrating. It’s sad. We don’t like that kind of violence, but it’s something that our officers are faced with.”

Residents in the area are not used to something like this happening in Mission.

“It is a little unnerving to have something so dramatic happen so close to home for sure,” said Adrian Fairchild who lives only a few blocks away.

Police identified the man that died as 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee and the suspect in custody is 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran. She is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and she is being held without bond.

Cothran’s first court appearance is happening Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse.

“Despite what anyone thinks, we don’t put on the badge every day to go out looking to get into that type of an encounter,” said Chavez.

At 11:25 a.m. Monday, the City of Fairway released the following statement:

As many have likely heard, one of our police officers was shot and critically wounded yesterday while trying to make an arrest in a neighboring community. At this time, the officer remains in critical condition. We ask for thoughts and prayers for the officer and his family, and request privacy for the officer’s family and for the Fairway Police Department. We are grateful for those who have already expressed their support for our Police Department, and who will in the days ahead. The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team (OICIIT) has been assembled to investigate this incident. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the OICIIT Public Information Officer is currently the primary contact for all media releases and communication.

