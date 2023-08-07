Aging & Style
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car chase turned shoot-out has a Fairway police officer fighting for their life in the hospital.

A male suspect is dead and a female suspect is in custody.

A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip at 95th and I-35 Sunday morning, then ended about 8.5 miles north at another QuikTrip at Lamar Avenue and I-35. The police said the two suspects were in a stolen car when they hit a police vehicle.

Lenexa Police spokesperson Danny Chavez, “It doesn’t matter the type of call, the nature of the call, anytime that there are shots fired, it’s a very tragic thing.”

Police said the suspects headed inside and the shooting started from both the suspects and the police.

“We wish people would just follow the law, but we have a duty, we understand fully the dangers that may lay ahead in this job,” said Chavez. “It’s frustrating. It’s sad. We don’t like that kind of violence, but it’s something that our officers are faced with.”

ALSO READ: Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect

Residents in the area are not used to something like this happening in Mission.

“It is a little unnerving to have something so dramatic happen so close to home for sure,” said Adrian Fairchild who lives only a few blocks away.

Police identified the man that died as 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee and the suspect in custody is 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran. She is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and she is being held without bond.

Cothran’s first court appearance is happening Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse.

“Despite what anyone thinks, we don’t put on the badge every day to go out looking to get into that type of an encounter,” said Chavez.

At 11:25 a.m. Monday, the City of Fairway released the following statement:

