Chiefs Chris Jones is in pads ... but it’s not on the football field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will see defensive end Chris Jones, but it won’t be on the football field -- at least not yet.

The Chiefs holdout stars in a new DirecTV commercial with teammate Travis Kelce.

In the ad, Jones is wearing a blue jersey with the number 98 and his name on the back. He tackles a TV and knocks it off the wall as Kelce talks about how NFL fans can see every NFL game by subscribing to DirecTV Sports Central.

When asked in the commercial if knocking the TV off the wall was necessary, Jones answers that he was “just illustrating a play.”

An extended version of the ad shows Jones walking to the showers as Kelce shoots the commercial in the locker room.

“When @killatrav asked me to help him out, I couldn’t refuse 😌. Stop compromising, and start watching football with @DIRECTV so I can get back to tackling people. #ad,” Jones wrote when posting the commercial on Instagram.

While Chiefs Kingdom is used to seeing Jones make tackles on the field, they also expect to see him wearing a red or white jersey with the number 95 on it.

Jones raised eyebrows last week when he posted lyrics to rapper Kevin Gates’ song ‘Walls Talking.’

“Guess all good things must come to an end,” were the highlighted lyrics on the Instagram story.

Jones has not appeared at training camp yet. Under the NFL’s latest collective bargaining agreement, Jones can be fined $50,000 per absent day. That number has increased from the previous CBA, which had been set at $30,000 per day.

The 29-year-old is due to make $19.5 million in base salary this season and carries a salary cap hit of almost $28.3 million. Jones is seeking a new deal that would make him the second-highest-paid player in the league at his position.

Earlier this year Jones said he would be a “Chief for life.”

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has said several times during the off season that he is confident the organization will reach a deal with Jones.

