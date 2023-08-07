Blue Springs native signs with Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs native and Blue Springs High School graduate, Khalil Davis signed with the Houston Texans on Monday according to team reports.

We have signed free agent Khalil Davis and made one other roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 7, 2023

The defensive tackle played for Nebraska following much success in Class 6 including a first-team all-state selection and All-Metro honors in 2014. Further, he helped lead Blue Springs to a perfect 14-0 record as a junior paired with a state title and 13-1 record seeing action in the state championship as a sophomore.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches

Davis was ranked as the No. 3 player in Missouri by Rivals.com, while 247Sports ranked him as the No. 6 prospect in the state. Davis was listed among the nation’s top 25 defensive tackles by both Rivals and 247Sports.

He went on to be named a two-time Nebraska Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 and 2019, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten the same pair of years and Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2019. He was drafted 194th overall by the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis, 26, played with Tampa Bay, the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad in 2021, was back on the Tampa Bay practice squad in 2022, signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in December of 2022 and was signed Monday by the Houston Texans as a free agent.

READ MORE HERE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE AND WATCH KC SPORTS TONIGHT WEEKNIGHTS AT 6:30 P.M. AND WEEKENDS 10:35 P.M. ON KCTV.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.