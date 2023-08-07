Aging & Style
Blue Springs native signs with Texans

Khalil Davis signs with Houston.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Khalil Davis (68) reacts during a preseason NFL football...
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Khalil Davis (68) reacts during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)((AP Photo/Matt Durisko))
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs native and Blue Springs High School graduate, Khalil Davis signed with the Houston Texans on Monday according to team reports.

The defensive tackle played for Nebraska following much success in Class 6 including a first-team all-state selection and All-Metro honors in 2014. Further, he helped lead Blue Springs to a perfect 14-0 record as a junior paired with a state title and 13-1 record seeing action in the state championship as a sophomore.

Davis was ranked as the No. 3 player in Missouri by Rivals.com, while 247Sports ranked him as the No. 6 prospect in the state. Davis was listed among the nation’s top 25 defensive tackles by both Rivals and 247Sports.

He went on to be named a two-time Nebraska Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 and 2019, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten the same pair of years and Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2019. He was drafted 194th overall by the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis, 26, played with Tampa Bay, the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad in 2021, was back on the Tampa Bay practice squad in 2022, signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in December of 2022 and was signed Monday by the Houston Texans as a free agent.

