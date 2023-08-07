7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old was killed after suffering a gunshot to the head Monday morning in Berkeley, Mo.

According to authorities, the shooting took place outside an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Larry Lane around 10:30 a.m. The child was reportedly found dead inside of a Ford F-150.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell told reporters at the scene that it is still early in the investigation, but it is believed to be an accidental shooting. He said family members were nearby when the shooting happened.

Bell said shootings that wound or kill children are becoming too common in the region. He said legislation at all levels of government can slow some of these incidents but acknowledges Jefferson City Republican lawmakers will get in the way.

“obviously I’m a supporter that local government should be able to have more say so,” said Bell.

Bell pointed to St. Louis City’s new gun legislation and proposals in the County Council. Others say gun owners need to be more responsible.

correction: St. Louis County police initially reported the child's age as 6. This story has been updated to reflect the child's age at the time of the shooting.

