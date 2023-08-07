Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

Latest News

The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Widespread river flooding sweeps away at least 2 structures; Alaska’s capital city declares emergency
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
A garbage truck careens past early morning traffic Monday in video submitted to WVLT by a viewer.
VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say
FILE — Classes for students across the Kansas City area start for the upcoming academic year in...
Here is when the major school districts in the Kansas City area return to class.