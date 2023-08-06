Aging & Style
Stolen vehicle suspect strikes Lenexa police car, leading to chase

The Lenexa Police Department shut down Lamar Avenue and the surrounding area after a police...
The Lenexa Police Department shut down Lamar Avenue and the surrounding area after a police chase ended at a QuikTrip Sunday morning.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip location and ended at another Sunday morning.

The Lenexa Police Department said at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday a stolen vehicle call came in dispatching officers to the QuikTrip located at 95th Street and I-35. Officers located that car and the suspect struck one of LPD’s patrol cars in the stolen vehicle.

Police said they pursued the suspect northbound on I-35 Highway, until the suspect wound up at the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

