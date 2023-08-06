Stolen vehicle suspect strikes Lenexa police car, leading to chase
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip location and ended at another Sunday morning.
The Lenexa Police Department said at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday a stolen vehicle call came in dispatching officers to the QuikTrip located at 95th Street and I-35. Officers located that car and the suspect struck one of LPD’s patrol cars in the stolen vehicle.
Police said they pursued the suspect northbound on I-35 Highway, until the suspect wound up at the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.
