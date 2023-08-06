Police: KCKPD investigating homicide near north 5th street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 1500 block of north fifth street leaving one man dead and one juvenile injured.

Just about ten minutes after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, detectives found a man and juvenile both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the man later died from his injuries.

KCKPD says that the juvenile is in stable condition.

If you know any information that can help, KCKPD is asking for you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

