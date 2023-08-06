Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police: KCKPD investigating homicide near north 5th street

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 1500 block of north fifth street leaving one man dead and one juvenile injured.

Just about ten minutes after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, detectives found a man and juvenile both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the man later died from his injuries.

KCKPD says that the juvenile is in stable condition.

Also Read: Rollover crash on 71 Highway leaves two with critical injuries, police say

If you know any information that can help, KCKPD is asking for you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An isolated storm or two could quickly strengthen, posing a risk for gusty winds, hail and a...
FORECAST: Severe weather impacts the KCTV5 viewing area
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tasha Haefs is charged with first-degree murder for killing her 6-year-old son in February 2022.
Kansas City mother charged with killing son removed from court following outbursts
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation
FILE — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick informed Jackson County Executive Frank White...
Missouri State Auditor investigating complaints over Jackson County assessment process

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather
Most of Saturday evening looks to be dry, with the next chance for thunderstorms coming in...
FORECAST: Severe risk for a weather alert has decreased, Sunday will feel cooler & less humid
NWS reports no injuries following tornadoes in Ray, Saline counties
Hit-and-run critically injures Westport pedestrian