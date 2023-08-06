Aging & Style
Officer-involved shooting results in death of suspect; officer in hospital following Lenexa stolen car pursuit

The Lenexa Police Department shut down Lamar Avenue and the surrounding area after a police...
The Lenexa Police Department shut down Lamar Avenue and the surrounding area after a police chase ended at a QuikTrip Sunday morning.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip location and ended with an officer-involved shooting at another Sunday morning.

The Lenexa Police Department said at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday a stolen vehicle call came in dispatching officers to the QuikTrip located at 95th Street and I-35. Officers located that car and the suspect struck one of LPD’s patrol cars in the stolen vehicle.

Police said they pursued the suspect northbound on I-35 Highway, until the suspect wound up at the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue.

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: Lenexa Police said a contact team consisting of officers from multiple agencies went inside the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue to arrest the suspects. There, an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one suspect. An officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. Lenexa Police said another suspect was taken into custody.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team (OISIT) is investigating the incident, which is in its preliminary stages, police said. The agencies involved in the incident are Lenexa Police Department, Fairway Police Department, Mission Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: Police said a male suspect is dead and a female suspect is in custody. Police said a male officer was injured, but were not able to provide the condition of the officer.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The area of Lamar northbound and southbound near the QuikTrip was blocked for hours Sunday morning after the incident.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

