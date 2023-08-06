Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosts “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” fundraiser

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted it’s annual “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” in the 18th and Vine District Saturday.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted it’s annual “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” in the 18th and Vine District Saturday. The event is a music festival, and the food sales from the hotdogs go directly to the NLBM.

“We do a lot of events, and you’re not supposed to have a favorite,” said Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President, Bob Kendrick. “It’s like having a favorite child, but I have to admit, this is by far my favorite event.”

Thousands of people packed into the festival amid Saturday’s heat. The NLBM is proud of the way the community supports the event.

“We are always super thankful that the community comes out and supports this each and every day,” said Kiona Sinks, a spokesperson for the NLBM. “We take great pride in bringing something of this magnitude to 18th and Vine.”

The event is a hit among those in attendance. The theme for this year’s hot dog festival was “grilling and grooving,” as event goers jammed the night away for a good cause.

“It’s real good for the community and all the people having a good time like we are doing today,” said Von Zell. “It’s very good that we are doing something special.”

Event goers said it’s important for them to support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

“I love it. It’s beautiful, a family event,” said Tannette Washington. “Not just cool, but to know that we remember the people that fought for us to be here today.”

The NLBM told KCTV5 the Hot Dog Festival is one of the biggest events on their calendar.

“This is kind of our gift to the community,” Kendrick said. “It’s been tremendously successful, and as you can see, people coming out in huge numbers to support it.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An isolated storm or two could quickly strengthen, posing a risk for gusty winds, hail and a...
FORECAST: Severe weather impacts the KCTV5 viewing area
Tasha Haefs is charged with first-degree murder for killing her 6-year-old son in February 2022.
Kansas City mother charged with killing son removed from court following outbursts
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation
FILE — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick informed Jackson County Executive Frank White...
Missouri State Auditor investigating complaints over Jackson County assessment process

Latest News

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted it’s annual “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” in the...
Heart of America Hot Dog Festival fundraiser
Photo by Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media
Outlaws represent Kansas City in Professional Bull Riders stop
Outlaws to represent Kansas City in Professional Bull Riders stop
Outlaws to represent Kansas City in Professional Bull Riders stop
Shop in person, online, this tax-free weekend
Shop in person, online, this tax-free weekend for qualifying items