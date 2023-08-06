Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosts “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted it’s annual “Heart of America Hot Dog Festival” in the 18th and Vine District Saturday. The event is a music festival, and the food sales from the hotdogs go directly to the NLBM.

“We do a lot of events, and you’re not supposed to have a favorite,” said Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President, Bob Kendrick. “It’s like having a favorite child, but I have to admit, this is by far my favorite event.”

Thousands of people packed into the festival amid Saturday’s heat. The NLBM is proud of the way the community supports the event.

“We are always super thankful that the community comes out and supports this each and every day,” said Kiona Sinks, a spokesperson for the NLBM. “We take great pride in bringing something of this magnitude to 18th and Vine.”

The event is a hit among those in attendance. The theme for this year’s hot dog festival was “grilling and grooving,” as event goers jammed the night away for a good cause.

“It’s real good for the community and all the people having a good time like we are doing today,” said Von Zell. “It’s very good that we are doing something special.”

Event goers said it’s important for them to support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

“I love it. It’s beautiful, a family event,” said Tannette Washington. “Not just cool, but to know that we remember the people that fought for us to be here today.”

The NLBM told KCTV5 the Hot Dog Festival is one of the biggest events on their calendar.

“This is kind of our gift to the community,” Kendrick said. “It’s been tremendously successful, and as you can see, people coming out in huge numbers to support it.”

