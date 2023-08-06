FORECAST: Cool, pleasant Sunday on tap for Kansas City

A very pleasant day is in store for the entire viewing area. Most areas will be drying out today, but there are some lingering showers to the north of I-70 associated with the low-spinning away from the region. This low-pressure moving out allows the pattern to remain cool and quiet for a few days. The sun will be making its way out today, but temperatures will only increase into the upper 70s or low 80s with relatively less humidity.

So, get out and enjoy a fall-like day! The pattern starts turning towards strong to severe storms on Wednesday as a complex of storms will form and move through the region; however, showers and storms could be in the picture Wednesday morning. If this happens there will be uncertainties of if the atmosphere can rebound with instability for the overnight storms to become severe. Temperatures stay cool through the work week, but there is a signal of warmer air by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.