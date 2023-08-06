Aging & Style
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16

United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(Hamish Blair | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lina Hurtig’s converted her penalty and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Women’s World Cup.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher fruitlessly argued she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line. The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen” in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated.

The United States, which has a record four World Cup titles overall and was trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive tile, was eliminated in the Round of 16 for the first time in team history.

The American’s worst finish had been third place, three times.

It was the first match at this World Cup to go to extra time and the earliest exit in the tournament’s history for a defending champion.

