4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four men were transported to area hospitals Saturday night after a shooting in downtown Kansas City.

Police officers working in an off-duty capacity at 1501 Grand reported gunshots south of their location at 11:39 p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said when officers responded to the scene, they located four shooting victims in the area of 16th and Grand Boulevard.

A subject of interest was identified and taken into custody by officers.

KCPD said the four victims were transported to area hospitals in various conditions for treatment.

