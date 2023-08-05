Aging & Style
Rollover crash on 71 Highway leaves 2 with critical injuries, police say

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver and front-seat passenger of a black Ford Escape suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on U.S. 71 Highway early Saturday morning.

Police said an investigation revealed the single-vehicle crash happened after the black Ford was driving at a high rate of speed weaving all over the highway shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that at one point the Ford nearly struck a silver SUV before for unknown reasons leaving the roadway to the right, heading down an embankment which led the vehicle to flip at least once.

KCPD said the Ford landed on the on-ramp from Bannister Road to southbound U.S. 71 Highway.

Impairment is under investigation as police look into the details of the crash.

