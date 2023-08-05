Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘This is our justice system?’: Mother killed in DUI crash, suspect released on bail

A mother was killed in Las Vegas by a suspected drunken driver who has since been released from jail. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A family in Las Vegas is speaking after they lost a loved one in a DUI crash and the woman arrested has been released from jail.

KVVU reports that Trista Fierros, 42, was killed on July 18 when a suspected drunken driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle where Fierros was a passenger.

According to family members, Fierros was in the car with her boyfriend. They were on their way to help a friend with car trouble.

Las Vegas police said Kellie Hart, 39, was the driver arrested in connection to the crash. She was reportedly going 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to the police report, Hart had a strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slowed speech.

Hart is facing charges that include DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and expired registration. The charge of failing to obey a red traffic light was dismissed.

The 39-year-old appeared in court about a week after the crash and was released on a $20,000 bond.

“This is our justice system? It’s not right. I’m appalled,” said Fierros’ mother, Maria Tomczak. “That’s the price for killing somebody. She needs to pay the consequences.”

Fierros leaves behind two children. Her family said she was also caring for her elderly grandmother.

Tomczak said her death has “impacted a lot of lives.”

Hart is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 7.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An isolated storm or two could quickly strengthen, posing a risk for gusty winds, hail and a...
FORECAST: Severe weather impacts the KCTV5 viewing area
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tasha Haefs is charged with first-degree murder for killing her 6-year-old son in February 2022.
Kansas City mother charged with killing son removed from court following outbursts
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation
FILE — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick informed Jackson County Executive Frank White...
Missouri State Auditor investigating complaints over Jackson County assessment process

Latest News

A person jumps on the top of a car as someone kicks in the window near Union Square park,...
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
NWS reports no injuries following tornadoes in Ray, Saline counties
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital; suspect killed in hotel shootout
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam