Preparation remains key when severe weather approaches

By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As another round of severe storms hit the region, there are some easy ways to prepare.

David Mehlhaff, chief communications officer for the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities, said when it comes to storms, people should always err on the side of caution and be storm aware.

“First of all, have a plan in place,” Mehlhaff said. “Those who are on medical devices have an alternative plan because the last few storms across the metro have been multi-day storm restoration efforts.”

Mehlhaff said it’s important to charge phones or any necessary electronics ahead of time.

“Get a full tank of gas and get that prepared, stalk up on non-perishables, keep your freezer shut, and keep it closed for a few days,” Mehlhaff said. “Watch the weather, listen to what the forecasters are saying, look at the sky yourself, and track what’s going on with your local utility provider.”

But above all, Mehlhaff said to be patient.

“You have to be patient; it’s frustrating, it’s hard, but when we say it’s going to be a multi-restoration effort, we mean it,” Mehlhaff said. “We try our best to get to everyone as quickly as we can. But if we have a fierce storm and it knocks thousands of people out, it may take some time.”

For some residents like Alma Taylor, gearing up for another round of storms isn’t easy, as she’s still working to recover from the previous round.

“It’s scary,” Taylor said. “We’re not even done with our mess here. A tree fell on the roof and into the bathroom.” Taylor said she’s hopeful that another round won’t hit her home, but she’s prepared just in case.

“We have a basement if things get bad,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, the Lord will be with us, surely doesn’t hit two in a row.”

