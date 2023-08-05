Olathe schools implementing new security measures of upcoming academic year

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Parents, as the school year quickly approaches, what’s a priority that’s top of mind for you?

If your answer is safety, you’re in good company. The Olathe School District is rolling out some additional security measures this year.

Before you even step foot into your child’s school this year, an immediate change you’ll notice is extra surveillance cameras. These implementations are part of a bond project that was approved last year.

In addition to extra cameras, there will be devices deployed at all buildings that essentially help barricade the door in the event that the school needs to go into lockdown.

The district is also adding an additional safety specialist who will act as a liaison between administrators and school resource officers.

You may remember a big change that came last school year when the district rolled out Crisis Alert, a button system on their badges that sends schools into lockdown.

Now, they’re analyzing the data behind the system’s first year in use here.

“Our staff pressed it 6,293 times last year in the school year. We have data now how much of that was at the elementary level middle and secondary vast majority was at the elementary level and behavioral issues, “says Brett Kiger, Executive Director of Safety Services.

Our local school districts staying engaged in the ongoing school safety conversation is something parents like Angela McGuire greatly appreciate.

“I love that they hear our concerns and are addressing the problems and putting extra staff members in place because you cannot replace a life,” says McGuire.

