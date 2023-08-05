NWS reports no injuries following tornadoes in Ray, Saline counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - National Weather Service Kansas City reported initial surveying data from tornadoes in Ray and Saline County, Missouri, revealed no injuries.

The storms came through the area Friday night, with the EF-0 tornado hitting Ray County at 6:08 p.m. and another EF-0 hitting Saline County at 7:17 p.m.

Good morning, working with our EM partners in Ray and Saline County, we've got our preliminary survey data from two EF-0 tornadoes Friday evening. The first near Millville, MO and the second near Malta Bend, MO. #mowx #tornado pic.twitter.com/ywqEIh0nGa — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 5, 2023

NWS reported 80 and 85 mile per hour winds with the two tornadoes.

Both storms reportedly had a maximum width of 20 yards.

