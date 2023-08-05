Aging & Style
NWS reports no injuries following tornadoes in Ray, Saline counties

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - National Weather Service Kansas City reported initial surveying data from tornadoes in Ray and Saline County, Missouri, revealed no injuries.

The storms came through the area Friday night, with the EF-0 tornado hitting Ray County at 6:08 p.m. and another EF-0 hitting Saline County at 7:17 p.m.

MORE: Storms impact viewing area on Friday night

NWS reported 80 and 85 mile per hour winds with the two tornadoes.

Both storms reportedly had a maximum width of 20 yards.

Check out today’s forecast here.

