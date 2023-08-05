Aging & Style
K-State men’s basketball previews upcoming international trip

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU defeated Kentucky, 75-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.(Associated Press/John Bazemore)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball spoke to the media ahead of its international trip on Friday.

The Wildcats will be in Israel and Abu Dhabi from August 9-20. In addition to playing exhibition games, they’ll have cultural, educational experiences as well.

”Blessed. Just you know blessed to travel like this. People who come from where I come from, we don’t really get to travel a lot. So that’ll definitely be cool,” said forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

The destination also has significant religious meaning.

“For me personally, it’s a bucket list. Something that I’ve wanted to do,” said head coach Jerome Tang, who is known for his strong faith. “We were actually going to Greece. And so when this came about, it was just something that you couldn’t turn down.”

His players are excited for similar reasons.

”Basketball is gonna stop at some point,” said new point guard Tylor Perry. “And at the end of the day, who I am when I put this ball down, and when I ascend to heaven one day, I’ll have to answer for everything I did here. So biggest thing for me is growing my faith when I go over there and be able to see monumental things. And be able to actually be in a place where Jesus touched Earth and changed the world.”

