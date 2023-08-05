Hit-and-run critically injures Westport pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit-and-run crash left a Westport pedestrian with critical injuries overnight.

According to KCPD, officers assigned to the Westport entertainment district spotted a white Dodge doing burnouts south of the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road. Police said when an officer pulled out with their lights on, the Dodge drove off north on Broadway at a high rate of speed.

When the Dodge drove through the intersection, it struck a white male pedestrian crossing the road from the east to the west.

KCPD said the Dodge fled the scene north on Broadway and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The incident happened at 2:48 a.m. police said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.