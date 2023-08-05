FORECAST: Weather alert day for storm system with damaging winds and hail

Happy Saturday. The pattern will remain calm for most of today; however, we could have a few showers passing by throughout the day. The clouds will hang around which will help keep temperatures cooler in the mid-80s. Heading into the overnight hours, this is where things get interesting. A slight risk is in place for all of our viewing area for a storm system that will bring damaging winds and hail.

The models have pushed the activity to the early morning hours entering our Kansas counties by 2 a.m. With the model guidance, storms look to impact the metro between 3-4 a.m. These storms will continue to push east into the morning hours and should be out of the viewing area by sunrise. Sunday temperatures will stay cool in the low 80s with passing clouds and a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be below average for next week and into next weekend. By Wednesday, models have another front that will move through bringing another chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has areas along and south of I-70 in a 15% risk for this time. We will be watching this system development over the next few days very closely.

