FORECAST: Storms possible again Saturday

(KCTV5 News)
By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Our threat for severe weather is over for Friday night. Should have a mostly quiet overnight, with upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Saturday’s forecast is one that we are also watching closely. A warm and muggy start to the day could offer up a bubble-up shower or storm into midday with some cloud coverage. However, our latest data pinpoints a slightly higher risk for stronger storms again later in the day and into the overnight. The main threat for Saturday night will be strong wind gusts and hail. As of now, a slight risk does include the KCTV5 viewing area. However, the coverage will be spotty and not everyone will see storms. Those storms will fire up along an advancing cold front, which offers up relief into Sunday and Monday with slightly cooler and less humid air. Most of next week brings below-average temperatures in the 80s.

