FORECAST: Severe risk for a weather alert has decreased, Sunday will feel cooler & less humid

Most of Saturday evening looks to be dry, with the next chance for thunderstorms coming in during the overnight. We do have a Weather Alert in place for the risk of a few severe thunderstorms. We have been watching this potential for the last few days, and I will say, our threat has decreased a bit as we close in on this next system. Still, I think a few low-end severe thunderstorms are possible with gusts up to 60 mph and quarter hail. The slightly higher chance is going to remain mainly on the Kansas side where the slight risk is in place. The rest of us fall under a marginal risk, or level 1/5. Timing looks to be after midnight, coming in from the west. Not everyone will see rain and storms. The activity looks fairly spotty and broken.

Those going out to the USWNT World Cup Watch Party will need to keep an eye out for a storm or two, but it would not impact the entire event by any means. These storms are coming in on an approaching cold front, which is going to bring slightly cooler and less humid air on Sunday with lower 80s. That nice and cool pattern sticks around many days this next week. We do have another storm system we are keeping our eyes on for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, that could bring us a few more thunderstorms. Will continue to monitor. No major heat any time soon!

