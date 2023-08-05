Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.(STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An isolated storm or two could quickly strengthen, posing a risk for gusty winds, hail and a...
FORECAST: Severe weather impacts the KCTV5 viewing area
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation
Tasha Haefs is charged with first-degree murder for killing her 6-year-old son in February 2022.
Kansas City mother charged with killing son removed from court following outbursts
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Kansas City Chiefs fan who died at Training Camp suffered a ‘cardiac-related’ issue

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says