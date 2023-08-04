Aging & Style
Victim of Raytown shooting dies days after incident

Raytown Police identify two victims of shooting.
Raytown Police identify two victims of shooting.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The victim of a Monday night shooting near apartments in the 9900 block of 60th Street has died.

The Raytown Police Department said 26-year-old Christian Rodriguez, a Raytown resident, was identified as the victim of the shooting.

Rodriguez was found just after 8 p.m. Monday night when officers were called to a shooting. When they arrived, police found Rodriguez shot multiple times with critical injuries.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died overnight, RPD said Friday morning.

An investigation into the shooting continues, police said.

