Trailer fire at dock of food warehouse put out by LSFD

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire involving a refrigerated semi-trailer parked against a dock door caused extensive damage at the Performance Food Group warehouse facility in Lee’s Summit late Thursday night.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said when crews arrived to the facility at 290 SE Thompson Drive, they found the fire engulfing the box trailer at the dock door of the large food distribution warehouse. LSFD said it responded to the fire at 11:47 p.m. Thursday.

LSFD said the fire was in the trailer’s refrigeration unit and spread through the trailer, impacting the building through the open trailer door. Because the dock door to the warehouse was closed, Lee’s Summit Fire said the fire spread was slowed.

Firefighters attacked the fire in the trailer and entered the building to check for fire spread inside. Heat damage to the door allowed smoke to enter the dock area, but firefighters stopped the spread before it could spread inside.

LSFD said the incident was under control by 12:25 a.m. Friday.

A cause is undetermined, but the Fire Department said it originated in the trailer’s refrigeration unit and spread to the insulated panels. The trailer was empty at the time of the fire and the refrigeration unit was running.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.