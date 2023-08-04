Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trailer fire at dock of food warehouse put out by LSFD

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire involving a refrigerated semi-trailer parked against a dock door caused extensive damage at the Performance Food Group warehouse facility in Lee’s Summit late Thursday night.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said when crews arrived to the facility at 290 SE Thompson Drive, they found the fire engulfing the box trailer at the dock door of the large food distribution warehouse. LSFD said it responded to the fire at 11:47 p.m. Thursday.

LSFD said the fire was in the trailer’s refrigeration unit and spread through the trailer, impacting the building through the open trailer door. Because the dock door to the warehouse was closed, Lee’s Summit Fire said the fire spread was slowed.

Firefighters attacked the fire in the trailer and entered the building to check for fire spread inside. Heat damage to the door allowed smoke to enter the dock area, but firefighters stopped the spread before it could spread inside.

LSFD said the incident was under control by 12:25 a.m. Friday.

A cause is undetermined, but the Fire Department said it originated in the trailer’s refrigeration unit and spread to the insulated panels. The trailer was empty at the time of the fire and the refrigeration unit was running.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year
She said she wasn’t allowed to use the girls’ restroom and that someone threatened to rape her...
Lawsuit: Trans student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High, subject to verbal harassment
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates
Police are searching for answers in two deadly shootings at opposite ends of the metro
Two dead in Kansas City, Independence in overnight shootings
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was identified as the woman whose body was found in her home by police while...
Police ID body found at home of accused bank robber as Bonnie Gooch

Latest News

Raytown Police identify two victims of shooting.
Victim of Raytown shooting dies days after incident
Taylor Bryant Day
Man arrested on alleged child sexual solicitation
The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Century-old Southmoreland home could face demolition after historical designation denied
It may seem like a movie plot, but the love story of Eddy and Yohann from Paris, France, is...
‘Love at first sight’: couple from Paris welcomes baby girl through a KC surrogate